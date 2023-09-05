Govt to set up 2800 tonnes capacity urea fertiliser factory

The government has taken an initiative to set up a new modern fertiliser factory with a capacity of producing 2,800 tonnes of urea fertiliser in a day aiming to meet the ever increasing demand of urea fertiliser.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said this while responding to a star-marked question brought by treasury bench lawmaker Morshed Alam of Noakhali-2 during the question-answer session held at the Jatiya Sangsad yesterday with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

"The construction would cost over Tk15,500.20 crore...over 80 percent works of the project have been completed", said the minister at the House.

Financial progress exceeded over 71 percent. The construction of the factory is scheduled to end in June 2024.

In addition to this, the government has already completed a pre-feasibility study to set up a urea fertiliser factory at the northern region of the country aiming to reduce import dependency of urea from abroad.

The next initiative of fertiliser factory construction will be taken after considering availability of the natural gas, the minister added.