Govt sends planning commission member Jahangir on retirement

Bangladesh

BSS
28 October, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 01:23 pm

Planning Commission member (Secretary) Md Jahangir Alam was sent on retirement as he completed 25 years in service.

The government has taken the decision for the public interest, according to a gazette notification yesterday.

It said Jahangir Alam has been sent on retirement as per the provision of section 45 of the Public Service Act 2018 as the order will be effective immediately.

He will get all fringe retirement benefits as per the rules, the notification added.

