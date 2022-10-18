Govt sends 3 SPs on retirement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 07:38 pm

Related News

Govt sends 3 SPs on retirement

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 07:38 pm
Govt sends 3 SPs on retirement

The government has sent three officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) on retirement.

They are, Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury, Delowar Hossain Mia and Mirza Abdullah Baki.

The information was disclosed in three separate notifications from the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday (19 October).

Among the officials Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury and Delowar Hossain Mia belong to the 12th batch of BCS police cadre. The other is Mirza Abdullah hel Baki, a 15th batch officer of BCS police cadre.

The decision was made based on "public interest", according to the provisions of Section 45 of Government Service 2018 (Act 57 of 2018).

However, the notification did not say anything about whether these three officers will get all the retirement benefits as per the rules.

Shahidullah was working as the TR section SP of the Police Headquarters, while Delowar and Mirza were working as SPs in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Shahidullah and Mirza were awarded medals in recognition of their good work.

Top News

Superintendent of Police / retirement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

9h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

10h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

22h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

1d | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products