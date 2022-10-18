Govt sends 3 SPs on retirement

The government has sent three officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) on retirement.

They are, Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury, Delowar Hossain Mia and Mirza Abdullah Baki.

The information was disclosed in three separate notifications from the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday (19 October).

Among the officials Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury and Delowar Hossain Mia belong to the 12th batch of BCS police cadre. The other is Mirza Abdullah hel Baki, a 15th batch officer of BCS police cadre.

The decision was made based on "public interest", according to the provisions of Section 45 of Government Service 2018 (Act 57 of 2018).

However, the notification did not say anything about whether these three officers will get all the retirement benefits as per the rules.

Shahidullah was working as the TR section SP of the Police Headquarters, while Delowar and Mirza were working as SPs in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Shahidullah and Mirza were awarded medals in recognition of their good work.