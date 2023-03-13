Govt seeks over $1bn private investment in tourism 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 10:02 pm

Related News

Govt seeks over $1bn private investment in tourism 

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 10:02 pm
File photo
File photo

The Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) has formulated 10 development project proposals (DPPs) which will require around $1.18 billion investment, mostly private, in the next 15 years, said Md Mokammel Hossain, secretary to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

Of the total sought amount, private investors (local and foreign) will have the opportunity to invest $1.07 billion for the development of these tourist zones in Kuakata, Padma Bridge, Shahpori Dwip, Sundarbans, Shalbon Bhihar, Sompura Mahabhihara, Lawachara, Tanguar Haor, Padma Char and Nazirtek areas.

The private investors will mainly invest in constructing star hotels, resorts, amusement parks and other luxury facilities, the tourism secretary said in a parallel session of Bangladesh Business Summit 2003. 

Besides, the government will also invest $105.5 million to develop infrastructural facilities like roads, electricity and security, he said.

The session titled "Market Readiness and Opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Tourism Sector" was held on Monday, the third and final day of the business summit being held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.
Mokammel Hossain said the 10 sites have been categorised as an integrated tourism zone, multi-zone development, site development, and special tourism zone.  

"For this, we need foreign direct investments to usher in a new era in the tourism industry as we are formulating a master plan for the sector. There are unexplored areas of investment from non-resident Bangladeshis and the increasing rate of foreign remittance can be tapped into the sector as investment," he added.

Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber, chief executive officer (additional charge) of BTB, told The Business Standard (TBS), "The 10 DPPs have been prepared as an action plan for the first-ever master plan that we are preparing for boosting the tourism sector. We want to implement these projects on a priority basis."

"The proposals will be placed in the next meeting of the National Tourism Council, headed by the prime minister. After that, the DPPs will be sent to the Ministry of Planning as usual," he added.

According to BTB sources, wellness and nature-based tourism will be promoted in Lawachara, Tanguar Haor and Sundarban areas.

The Padma Bridge and Padma Char will be developed as integrated tourism zones where the concept is meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (mice tourism).

The highest $341 million in private investment and $40 million in public investment have been proposed for Padma bridge-centric project while the figure is $136.5 million for the Padma char project.

Around $200 million in private investment has been sought for the Kuakata project to develop beach-centric leisure tourism.
Shahpori Dwip, in Teknaf, will be developed as an integrated zone for business or leisure tourism.  

"The proposals are excellent but we need huge marketing from the government side to develop the sector and attract investors from abroad. We do not have sufficient budget to highlight the tourism potential of Bangladesh to foreigners," said Hakim Ali, president of the Bangladesh International Hotel Association at the session.

Prof Dr Santus Kumar Deb, chairman of the Tourism and Hospitality Department at Dhaka University, said, "There are some prospective projects like the ones planned for Shahpori Dwip, Nazirtek and Shalbon Bhihar. We can attract China, the UK, the USA, Germany and India for investment in these zones. But we have to ensure some policy changes first to attract those countries."

Top News

Tourism / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

13h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

14h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

14h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

5h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

5h | TBS Entertainment
Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

5h | TBS Stories
7 strategies to bounce back from failure

7 strategies to bounce back from failure

4h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 