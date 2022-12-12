Govt seeks to import 50,000 tonnes of rice

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 December, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 12:03 pm

Govt seeks to import 50,000 tonnes of rice

The government has decided to import 50,000 (+/- 5%) tonnes of non-basmati parboiled rice through a Letter of Credit (LC) under the international open tender method.

Traders have until 27 December to submit bids in the tender, according to a notice of Bangladesh's Directorate General of Food published on Monday (12 December).

As per the official notice, total 60% of the rice imports must be done through Chattogram Port and 40% via the Mongla Port.

The notice marks the third rice tender of the current FY2022-23.

