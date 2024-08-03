Govt scraps 'Prottoy Scheme' for university employees

The government has decided to scrap the newly launched "Prottoy Scheme" applicable for the employees of the universities, self-governed, autonomous, state-owned, statutory and similar organisations of the country.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Finance, the decision to participate in the 'Prottoy Scheme' and the Universal Pension Scheme by the staff of the universities, self-governed, autonomous, state-owned, statutory and similar organizations has been scrapped.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the Universal Pension Scheme on 17 August 2023 under the Universal Pension Management Act, 2023 in order to bring people from all strata under a sustainable pension system.