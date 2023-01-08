Mustard revolution to save Tk10,000cr annually in imports: Agri Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
08 January, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 09:34 pm

File photo of Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak
File photo of Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak

The government is likely to save Tk10,000 crore annually from importing oil in the next three years as a revolution is taking place in mustard cultivation, said Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque on Sunday.

"The government has to import 90% of edible oil from abroad to meet the demand for edible oil. As a result, it has to spend Tk25,000 crore in a year. In such a situation, the government has taken a roadmap to reduce import dependency by producing 50 percent of the demand in the country," he said.

Razzaque came up with the information, while talking to reporters after a views-exchange meeting with farmers at Kalaroa upazila in Satkhira district.

Honey cultivation has also been increased in the country, he added.

On the other hand, the farmers are benefitting by cultivating mustard in their Aman, Boro and barren lands, said the minister.

He also assured people of providing necessary support to ensure fair prices to the mustard growers.

Talking about BNP's movement, Razzaque said "People have no connection with BNP's movement and BNP cannot topple the government through movement, so there will be no difference to their movement."

Referring to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the minister said ACC is doing its work independently and the government has no control over it. "ACC has established the rule of law by taking action against corruption. So, the BNP is misguiding people by saying the ACC is a suppression commission."

