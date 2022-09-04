Govt revokes registration of cigarette manufacturers' association

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 09:58 pm

Govt revokes registration of cigarette manufacturers' association

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 09:58 pm
Govt revokes registration of cigarette manufacturers&#039; association

The commerce ministry has cancelled the registration of the Bangladesh Cigarette Manufacturers Association (BCMA), an organisation of cigarette manufacturing companies.

In a notification on 28 August, the ministry mentioned 12 reasons behind the cancellation of the registration.

The notification stated that the association has failed to comply with the registration regulations. It last filed the Annual General Meeting (AGM) Minutes and Audit Report with the ministry in 2001-02, the founding year of the organisation. In 2003-05, the organisation last filed its election papers with the ministry. Since then, it has not submitted any updated documents to the ministry.

On April 26 this year, the commerce ministry issued a show-cause notice as to why the association should not be declared a dormant trade organisation. The organization did not respond to the notice either.

Apart from this, the organisation has no office at the address provided, even if letters are sent, they are returned.

Later in June, it was declared a dormant trade organisation.

On 18 August, the Directorate of Registrar of Joint Venture Companies and Firms (RJSC) summoned them to attend the hearing but none from the organisation turned up.

All in all, the Ministry of Commerce observed that the organisation is in a dysfunctional state. And so its registration has been cancelled, the ministry stated.

The notification of deregistration was sent to RJSC, Office of the Chief Controller of Import and Export, FBCCI, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and the head office of the organisation.

As a result of the deregistration, no one from the organisation will be able to participate in FBCCI elections and will not be able to vote.

Each year before the budget, the association consults with the National Board of Revenue. That opportunity will also be narrowed now.

BCMA Coordinator Sheikh Shabab Ahmed said they came to know that their association was declared as dormant, according to a commerce ministry announcement on 13 June. 

He claimed all the documents of the association have been updated till 2020. 

"The cancellation happened due to lack of coordination between RJSC and DTO," claimed the association coordinator.  

He mentioned that during the Covid-19 pandemic, BCMA like many other organisations, was forced to refrain from carrying out its regular activities.

"According to the announcement, we have an opportunity to file an appeal stating our position within the next 30 days", said Sheikh Shabab adding that the Ministry of Commerce has assured them of renewing registration upon reviewing of all its documents.

