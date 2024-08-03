Govt scraps 'Prottoy' scheme

The government has scrapped the newly introduced "Prottoy" scheme.

After attending a meeting with a group of professionals under the banner of Peshajibi Shomonnoy Parishad, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cancelled the scheme today.

The PM also called on the quota protesters to refrain from violence and engage in dialogue with the government.

"The door of Ganabhaban is open. I want to sit with the quota protesters and hear their words. I don't want any more violence," the PM was quoted as saying.

The government launched the Universal Pension Scheme on 17 August last year, initially offering four schemes. Subsequently, a new scheme called Prottoy was introduced for employees of self-governing, autonomous, state-owned institutions, including university teachers.

Initially, it was announced that the Prottoy scheme would take effect for new hires in these institutions starting 1 July of this year.

However, university teachers objected to this scheme and organised nationwide protests against it. In response, the National Pension Authority had suspended the scheme for one year.