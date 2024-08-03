Govt scraps 'Prottoy' scheme

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 04:02 am

Related News

Govt scraps 'Prottoy' scheme

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 04:02 am
Govt scraps &#039;Prottoy&#039; scheme

The government has scrapped the newly introduced "Prottoy" scheme.

After attending a meeting with a group of professionals under the banner of Peshajibi Shomonnoy Parishad, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cancelled the scheme today.

The PM also called on the quota protesters to refrain from violence and engage in dialogue with the government.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The door of Ganabhaban is open. I want to sit with the quota protesters and hear their words. I don't want any more violence," the PM was quoted as saying.

The government launched the Universal Pension Scheme on 17 August last year, initially offering four schemes. Subsequently, a new scheme called Prottoy was introduced for employees of self-governing, autonomous, state-owned institutions, including university teachers.

Initially, it was announced that the Prottoy scheme would take effect for new hires in these institutions starting 1 July of this year.

However, university teachers objected to this scheme and organised nationwide protests against it. In response, the National Pension Authority had suspended the scheme for one year.

 

Top News / Education

Bangladesh / Education / Prottoy scheme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos