Govt remains committed to 'hold accountable' all responsible for violence in quota protests: MoFA

The government has said it remains committed to "hold accountable" through proper investigation all those responsible for each incident of death among students and the ensuing terrorist acts involving killings, arson, vandalism, subversion and sabotage.

The government ensured that the due process of law would be followed in ensuring accountability and justice for the reported terrorist acts, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in a statement issued on Sunday night.

The law enforcement agencies are under clear instruction to bring to justice individuals on the basis of evidentiary proof of their involvement in the alleged terrorist acts, without any form of reprisal or harassment against the protesting students and innocent civilians, MoFA said.

An Inquiry Commission led by a Judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, constituted on 18 July, has already started working to this effect.

In addition, a number of relevant departmental inquiries are also being conducted to ascertain responsibilities for the corresponding acts of killings and violence, including any case of negligence.

The political leadership remains on guard to ensure that the law enforcement agencies continue to operate within the bounds of law and avert the possibility of excesses or wrongdoings under any circumstances, said the MoFA.

In the backdrop of the continued propagation of misinformation and disinformation, especially on social media, the government made the following points for the attention of the international community.

1 There is no scope for associating the mostly peaceful and issue-specific students' movement with the ensuing terrorist acts perpetrated by the BNP-Jamaat combine against the State;

2 The government reiterates that all acts of killings and terrorist acts would be brought to justice through impartial and objective investigations to identify those responsible irrespective of their affiliations.

3 There has been no single case of 'shoot-at-sight' by the security forces in aid of civil power deployed in the aftermath of the terrorist acts;

4 There has been no case of firing from helicopters during the law enforcement operations, other than for surveillance, rescue of stranded law enforcement personnel at certain locations, and facilitating passage for firefighting vehicles during emergencies.

5 There was no other motive behind the inadvertent deployment of one white Armoured-Personnel Carrier (APC) that still had the UN insignia visible through the colour coating used to cover it. While the APC under question was quickly pulled out of service, the other images of law enforcement transports using UN insignia lacked any evidentiary basis.

6 The broadband and mobile internet connectivity has been restored with full functionality by now. Other forms of communications, including land-based and mobile telecommunications, were functional through the entire period of unrest and violence.

7 It is to be flagged that the print and electronic media continued to operate all along, with exemption allowed for media personnel along with other emergency service providers during curfew hours.

"The government has and would continue to uphold the people's right to freedom of expression and opinions at any cost," said the MoFA in its statement on the recent situation in Bangladesh.

To conclude, it said, the government of Bangladesh would continue to work together with the people in general to come to terms with the unprecedented losses and damages inflicted by the vested quarters.