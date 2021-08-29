Govt in regular touch with Bangladesh nationals stranded in Afghanistan

The government is in regular touch with Bangladesh nationals who are stranded in Afghanistan and has taken every measure for their safe and orderly departure, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government has so far facilitated the return of around 20 Bangladeshis and is closely observing the situation in the war torn country, said the ministry in a press statement today.

While appreciating all concerned for facilitating the safe departure of all foreigners including Bangladesh nationals, Bangladesh expressed the continuation of the return process of the remaining foreign nationals.

It is expected that the development workers can return to Afghanistan once the conducive environment is restored.

Bangladesh calls for all concerned to exercise maximum restraint during this challenging time and hopes return of normalcy and restoration of peace in Afghanistan soon.

Bangladesh also expresses deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones at the bomb attack near Kabul Airport on 26 August 2021 and prays for early recovery of the injured. Bangladesh urges all concerned to ensure safety and security of the Afghan people as well as foreign nationals in Afghanistan.