Govt in regular touch with Bangladesh nationals stranded in Afghanistan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 04:33 pm

Related News

Govt in regular touch with Bangladesh nationals stranded in Afghanistan

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 04:33 pm
Photo :NDTV
Photo :NDTV

The government is in regular touch with Bangladesh nationals who are stranded in Afghanistan and has taken every measure for their safe and orderly departure, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

The government has so far facilitated the return of around 20 Bangladeshis and is closely observing the situation in the war torn country, said the ministry in a press statement today. 

While appreciating all concerned for facilitating the safe departure of all foreigners including Bangladesh nationals, Bangladesh expressed the continuation of the return process of the remaining foreign nationals. 

It is expected that the development workers can return to Afghanistan once the conducive environment is restored.

Bangladesh calls for all concerned to exercise maximum restraint during this challenging time and hopes return of normalcy and restoration of peace in Afghanistan soon.

Bangladesh also expresses deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones at the bomb attack near Kabul Airport on 26 August 2021 and prays for early recovery of the injured. Bangladesh urges all concerned to ensure safety and security of the Afghan people as well as foreign nationals in Afghanistan.

Top News

Bangladeshi / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

1d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Light weight race car made of jute fibres

Light weight race car made of jute fibres

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs