Govt reduces Hajj package cost by Tk11,725

File photo. Photo: Reuters
File photo. Photo: Reuters

The government has reduced hajj package cost by Tk11,725 and also asked the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) to reduce the same for private packages.

Those who have already registered for Hajj can get the refund from Dhaka Hajj office, reads a press release of the religious affairs ministry. 

The decision was taken following the Saudi government decreasing the hajj expenses by 413 Riyal, the release adds.

With this readjustment the state Hajj package will cost Tk671,290 and if reduced for private packages it will be Tk660,893.

Earlier in February beginning the Hajj packages were announced with government package fixed at Tk6,83,018 for each pilgrim and private package fixed at Tk672,618.

The government signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia over hajj on 9 January.

According to the agreement, 15,000 people will be able to go to Hajj under government management while 1,12,198 can go under private management.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry 50% passengers while Saudia and Flynas Airlines will carry 50% passengers.

Besides, the age limit for Hajj pilgrims during the pandemic has been lifted by the Saudi government – paving the way for people over 65 to go for the significant pilgrimage.

Hajj / Pilgrimage / Saudi Arabia

Comments

