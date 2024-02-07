Govt recognises 'Tangail Saree' as GI product

The Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) under the Industries Ministry has recognised the "Tangail Saree" as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of the country.

The Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) under the Industries Ministry has recognised the "Tangail Saree" as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of the country.

Disclosing the matter, Senior Secretary of the Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana today (7 February) said a gazette notification will be issued tomorrow in this regard.

DPDT recognises and certifies GI products under the Ministry of Industry in accordance with the norms of the International Property Rights Organisation (WIPO).

In 2013, the Geographical Indication Products (Registration and Protection) Act was enacted. In 2015, the DPDT called for the registration of GI products after the enactment of the law.

The DPDT's recognition of Tangail saree comes following heavy criticism and protests from across the country after India last month announced that the country recognised Tangail saree as a GI product of Nadia.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in an X post, wrote,"Three handloom saree items of West Bengal, namely Tangail of Nadia and Purba Bardhaman, and Korial & Garad of Murshidabad and Birbhum, have been registered and recognized as GI products."

"I congratulate the artisans for their skills and achievements. We are proud of them. Our congratulations to them!!" she added.

Last week, India's Ministry of Culture also claimed on a Facebook post that the 'Tangail saree' originated in West Bengal, despite the fact that the traditional tant saree is widely considered to have originated from Bangladesh's Tangail district.

"The Tangail saree, originating from West Bengal, is a traditional handwoven masterpiece. Renowned for its fine texture, vibrant colours, and intricate Jamdani motifs, it epitomises the region's rich cultural heritage," the ministry wrote in a post on Facebook on Thursday (1 February).

"Each Tangail saree is a testament to skilled craftsmanship, seamlessly weaving together tradition and elegance," it added.

The India's ministry's Facebook post on Friday stoked outrage among Bangladeshi netizens.

Some of them commented on the post that the fact that the word 'Tangail' itself originates from the name of the Tangail district of Bangladesh.

Some others commented that the Indian ministry might have got the saree's name wrong.

Later on 4 February, Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak said urgent and effective measures will be taken to get the patent – the Geographical Indication (GI) – of Tangail saree in Bangladesh.

"We have urgently met with all concerned in the ministry and instructions have been given," the minister told reporters after visiting the Jute Directorate in the capital's Motijheel.

The Tangail saree has a rich tradition and history, representing one of the oldest cottage industries in Bangladesh. Its weaving heritage can be traced back to the British period, with significant expansion occurring in the late nineteenth century.

Multiple communities in Bangladesh participate in the production of Tangail sarees, with the Basak community of Pathrail in Tangail being the oldest.

A large number of handloom artisans migrated from Bangladesh to India during the partition and the 1971 Liberation War. They settled in West Bengal, where they popularised this specific type of saree.