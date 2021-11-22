Govt to raise allowance for freedom fighters given gallantry awards

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 09:55 pm

Related News

Govt to raise allowance for freedom fighters given gallantry awards

Of all freedom fighters given gallantry awards, seven are Bir Shrestha (posthumous), 68 are Bir Uttam, 175 are Bir Bikram and 426 are Bir Pratik

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Photo: Anwar Hossain.
Photo: Anwar Hossain.

After increasing the monthly allowance for freedom fighters, this time the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has taken initiative to increase the allowance for wartime gallantry award-recipient freedom fighters or their family members.

In February, the allowance for freedom fighters was raised 66%, from Tk12,000 to Tk20,000, but that of gallantry award-recipient freedom fighters, including Bir Uttam, Bir Bikram, Bir Pratik, and the family members of Bir Shrestha, was not raised.

And so the ministry has decided to increase the allowance of gallantry award-recipient freedom fighters proportionately, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque told The Business Standard.

"We have written to the prime minister to increase the allowances proportionately. It will be decided as per her instructions," the minister added.

Of all freedom fighters who received gallantry awards, seven are Bir Shrestha (posthumous), 68 are Bir Uttam, 175 are Bir Bikram, and 426 are Bir Pratik.

According to the policy of distributing honorary allowances to freedom fighters passed in 2016, the families of the martyred gallantry award-recipient freedom fighters with the title of Bir Shrestha get a monthly honorarium of Tk30,000.

Those awarded the title of Bir Uttam get an honorarium of Tk25,000, the Bir Bikram get Tk20,000, and Bir Pratik freedom fighters get Tk15,000 per month.

On 12 October, the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs recommended increasing the honorarium of gallantry award-recipient freedom fighters at a meeting, and the committee agreed.

Top News

freedom fighters / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

2h | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

2h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

2h | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan