Govt to purchase refined fuel oil worth Tk16,484cr

The government today (11 July) approved a proposal for procuring refined fuel oil from state-owned enterprises of various countries under G to G basis for the July-December period of 2024 with around Tk16,484.45 crore as per the premium and reference price.

Besides, the government also approved separate proposals for procuring 30,000 tonnes of diesel and 80,000 tonnes of fertiliser.

The approvals came from the 18th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held today at the Cabinet Division conference room with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Secretary (coordination and reforms) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan said a total of five proposals were approved.

He said following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, refined fuel oil would be procured from Oman Oiltanking (OOT) Sohar in Oman, PETCO Trading Labuan Company Ltd (PTLCL) in Malaysia, PTT Public Company Limited in Thailand, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) in the United Arab Emirates, PetroChina Co Ltd (PetroChina) in China, BSP in Indonesia, China International United Petroleum and Chemical Co Ltd (UNIPEC) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Malaysia.

In response to another proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, some 30,000 tonnes of diesel would be procured from Numaligarh Refinery Ltd, India for the July-December period with around Tk273.67 crore.

Mahmudul said the government will procure one cargo LNG from M/S Total Energies Gas and Power Ltd, Switzerland as the 23rd consignment of 2024 with around Tk583.56 crore where per MMBtu LNG would cost $12.58.

Following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure 40,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser from Canadian Commercial Corporation, Canada under the third lot under state level agreement with around Tk130.04 crore where per ton fertiliser would cost $275.50.

Besides, the BADC would procure another consignment of 40,000 tonnes of MOP fertilizer from Canadian Commercial Corporation, Canada under the fourth lot with the same price.