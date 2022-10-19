Govt providing facilities to investors in Bangladesh: Tipu

Bangladesh

BSS
19 October, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 05:34 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday informed that the government is providing all facilities and ensuring securities to the investors in Bangladesh.

"About four billion people live in the Asia Pacific region. The Asian Trade Promotion Forum (ATPF) can play an important role in the economic development of the region," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the two-day long 35th Chief Executive Officer (CEO) meeting of the ATPF in Sonargaon hotel in the city, said a press release.

In his speech, Tipu informed that under the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the work of establishing 100 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in important places of the country is progressing rapidly.

"Bangladesh is progressing rapidly. The development of Bangladesh is now visible," he added.

He said Bangladesh has sufficient skilled manpower and the country is a big market of about seventeen crore people.

"There is an opportunity to produce and export products in Bangladesh at low cost," he added.

