Govt to provide Tk16.20cr more as incentive to boost summer onion production

The government will provide an incentive of Tk16.20 crore to 18,000 farmers in 2nd phase in the current year to increase the production of onion during summer, said the Agriculture Ministry.

Under the scheme, a farmer will get one kg seeds of Nabi (Late)variety onion, 20 kgs of DAP and 20 kgs of MoP fertilizer free of cost, said a handout of the ministry issued on Tuesday (29 August).

Besides, they will also get Tk2,000 in cash for preparing land or to wages for labours.

The Nabi variety onion will be planted from November to December and it will be available in the local market in January and February, it said.

The incentive is being given from the regular budget of the ministry.

Already an order in this regard has been issued and the distribution of incentives will start soon in the field level.

Earlier, the government provided Tk16 crore to 18,000 farmers to increase the production of onion in the country in the first phase.