Govt to provide incentives to eco-friendly brick manufacturers: Environment minister

UNB
11 October, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 10:01 pm

The minister said the current government is working to ensure a liveable environment for the people of the country

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The government will provide incentives to eco-friendly block brick manufacturers, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said today.

"The emissions from brick kilns are extremely detrimental to the environment. Therefore, we should actively promote the use of eco-friendly block bricks as a substitute for traditional bricks," he said while addressing at the inauguration of the eco-friendly China-Bangla Hall Block Factory located at Temukhi, Kumargaon in Sylhet on Wednesday.

He urged everyone to embrace the change despite initial challenges.

The minister said the current government is working to ensure a liveable environment for the people of the country.

Various programmes are being implemented to prevent noise pollution, he added, referring to the recently announced public awareness programme about noise pollution.

As part of the programme, Dhaka city will be noiseless from 10 am to 10.01 am on 15 October.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the newly constructed parking place, visitor shed, tourist shop and public toilet under the infrastructure development project of Sylhet Forest Division to mitigate the impact of climate change in Ratargul swamp forest.

