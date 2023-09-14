Govt promotes 268 officials to senior assistant secretaries

Despite holding no permanent post, 268 assistant secretaries and officials of equivalent rank have been promoted to senior assistant secretaries.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a promotion notification in this regard on Wednesday (13 September) night.

The promotees have been made Officers on Special Duty (OSD) of the Ministry of Public Administration.

The officers are now required to e-mail their joining letters to the Ministry of Public Administration.

"Despite getting a promotion, most of the officers will be posted in their current posts," an official of the Ministry of Public Administration said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier on 4 September, the Ministry of Public Administration promoted 221 deputy secretaries to the post of joint secretary in a notification.

Prior to that 114 joint secretaries were promoted to additional secretaries last May.

The majority of these promoted officers retain their pre-promotion post, which is known as 'in-situ' promotion.