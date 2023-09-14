Govt promotes 268 officials to senior assistant secretaries

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 04:50 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 04:54 am

Related News

Govt promotes 268 officials to senior assistant secretaries

Earlier on 4 September, the Ministry of Public Administration promoted 221 deputy secretaries to the post of joint secretary in a notification.

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 04:50 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 04:54 am
Ministry of Public Administration. Photo: Collected
Ministry of Public Administration. Photo: Collected

Despite holding no permanent post, 268 assistant secretaries and officials of equivalent rank have been promoted to senior assistant secretaries.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a promotion notification in this regard on Wednesday (13 September) night.

The promotees have been made Officers on Special Duty (OSD) of the Ministry of Public Administration.

The officers are now required to e-mail their joining letters to the Ministry of Public Administration.

"Despite getting a promotion, most of the officers will be posted in their current posts," an official of the Ministry of Public Administration said on condition of anonymity. 

Earlier on 4 September, the Ministry of Public Administration promoted 221 deputy secretaries to the post of joint secretary in a notification.

Prior to that 114 joint secretaries were promoted to additional secretaries last May.

The majority of these promoted officers retain their pre-promotion post, which is known as 'in-situ' promotion.

Top News

in-situ promotion / secretaries / Bangladesh / Ministry of Public Administration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

16h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

16h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

19h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

7h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

10h | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

11h | TBS Stories
India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

11h | TBS SPORTS