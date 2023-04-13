Govt to procure paddy, rice at higher prices this Boro season

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 06:09 pm

Related News

Govt to procure paddy, rice at higher prices this Boro season

The procurement will begin on 7 May and run till 31 August

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 06:09 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The government will procure 4 lakh tonnes of paddy and 12.5 lakh tonnes of rice during this Boro season at a higher price than the previous season, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar on Thursday.

"Paddy will be procured at the rate of Tk30 per kg and rice at Tk44 per kg," he told reporters after a meeting of the Food Planning and Procurement Committee.

In the last Aman season, the government collected paddy at Tk28 per kg and rice at Tk42 per kg. Just a year ago, paddy was procured at Tk27 per kg and rice at Tk40 per kg during the Boro season.

The minister said, "The procurement prices of paddy, rice, and wheat have been increased taking into account various factors such as production costs, transportation costs, and the cost of living in the country."

"This time a target of collecting 1 lakh tonnes of wheat has been set at the rate of Tk35 per kg. Last year, the collection price of wheat was Tk28 per kg," he added.

The minister further said that the procurement campaign will continue from 7 May to 31 August.

Every year, the government procures paddy and rice from the domestic market.

The government set a target to collect 3 lakh tonnes of paddy and 5 lakh tonnes of rice during the Aman season. The Directorate General of Food has collected 4,695 tonnes of paddy and 4.30 lakh tonnes of rice till 7 March.

At present, the government holds a food stock of 17.29 lakh tonnes, consisting of 4.18 tonnes of wheat and the remainder being paddy and rice.

Often, the government is unable to purchase paddy or rice from the domestic market because the government-set price is lower than the prevailing market rate.

As per the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), coarse rice varieties such as Swarna and China were sold in the markets in the capital at a price range of Tk46 to Tk50 per kg. Medium-quality rice options such as Lata and Paijam were priced at Tk48 to Tk56 per kg.

Economy / Top News

rice / Paddy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

8h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

8h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

1d | Health

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

1h | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

1h | TBS Stories
All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

3h | TBS Today
Bangla alphabets are taking places in ornaments

Bangla alphabets are taking places in ornaments

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner