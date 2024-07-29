Govt to procure over 24,000 tonnes of Boro rice in Joypurhat

Bangladesh

BSS
29 July, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 07:51 pm

Representational image. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The government has set a target to procure 24,850.62 tonnes of rice and 6,657 tonnes of Boro paddy from the seven government food godowns of the district during the current 2024-2025 season this year.

Procurement of Boro rice and paddy has started in all the seven government food godowns on 7 May with the main thrust of facilitating the farmers to get fair price of the newly harvested food grain.

District Food Controller Md Kamal Hossain said that rice is being procured directly from the 312 registered contract millers at the price fixed by the government.

He said the government has fixed a target to procure a total of 24,850.62 tonnes of rice and 6,657 tonnes of Boro paddy of the district in this season.

Boro rice is being procured at a rate Tk45 per kg and paddy rate Tk32 per kg. The collection drive has started on 7 May and it will continue till 31 August.

Already 18,998.723 tonnes of rice and 2,037 tonnes of paddy have been collected by Joypurhat District Food Department, he said. 

The District Food Controller said that a massive publicity campaign has been conducted so that the registered mill owners can sell rice directly to the government food warehouse at the price fixed by the government.
 

