Govt to procure fertiliser at higher rate, provide more subsidy: Razzaque

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 05:38 pm

Related News

Govt to procure fertiliser at higher rate, provide more subsidy: Razzaque

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 05:38 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque on Saturday said the government has decided to import fertiliser from the international market even if at a higher rate to save the farmers from any crises. 

"The prime minister has said that there should be no shortage of fertiliser for the farmers regardless of the lack of gas supply. Fertiliser will be imported and more subsidies will be provided if needed," Abdur Razzaque told a seminar on "Year-long Production of Nutritious and High Value Fruits" at the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARC) in the capital.   

On the premier's instruction to procure fertiliser from the international market at a higher rate, he said the PM asked to discuss the issue with the finance ministry.

"The farmers are enjoying the benefit of reduced fertiliser prices. We have reduced the price the most and provided the highest amount of subsidy for fertiliser," he said. 

Razaque said a crisis of food was a pressing issue worldwide due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the entire globe was trying to tackle it.

Top News / Industry

Fertiliser / Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

2h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

1h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

1h | Videos
What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

What are the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh suggesting

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group