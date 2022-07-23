Govt to procure fertiliser at higher rate, provide more subsidy: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque on Saturday said the government has decided to import fertiliser from the international market even if at a higher rate to save the farmers from any crises.

"The prime minister has said that there should be no shortage of fertiliser for the farmers regardless of the lack of gas supply. Fertiliser will be imported and more subsidies will be provided if needed," Abdur Razzaque told a seminar on "Year-long Production of Nutritious and High Value Fruits" at the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARC) in the capital.

On the premier's instruction to procure fertiliser from the international market at a higher rate, he said the PM asked to discuss the issue with the finance ministry.

"The farmers are enjoying the benefit of reduced fertiliser prices. We have reduced the price the most and provided the highest amount of subsidy for fertiliser," he said.

Razaque said a crisis of food was a pressing issue worldwide due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the entire globe was trying to tackle it.