Govt to procure 4 lakh tonnes of paddy, 12.5 lakh tonnes of rice this Boro season

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 02:12 pm

The procurement will begin on 7 May and run till 31 August

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The government will procure 4 lakh tonnes of paddy and 12.5 lakh tonnes of rice this Boro season.

"During the Boro season, 4 lakh tonnes of paddy will be collected at the rate of Tk30 per kg and 12.5 lakh tonnes of rice at the rate of Tk44 per kg," Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar said after a meeting of the Food Planning and Procurement Committee on Thursday (13 April). 

"This time a target of collecting 1 lakh tonnes of wheat has been set at the rate of Tk35 per kg. Last year the collection price of wheat was Tk28 per kg," he added.

In the last Aman season, the government collected paddy at the rate of Tk28 per kg and rice at the rate of Tk42 per kg. Just a year ago paddy was procured at Tk27 per kg and rice at Tk40 per kg during Boro season.

The procurement will begin on 7 May and run till 31 August.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak, Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Tajul Islam, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Fisheries and Animal Resources Minister Rezaul Karim participated in the meeting.

