Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG, other essentials

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) has approved separate proposals for procuring some 1 cargo or 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from the spot market, 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil and 8,000 tonnes of lentil to meet the growing demand.

The approvals came from the 6th meeting of the CCGP held virtually on Wednesday with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan informed that the day's CCGP meeting approved a total of six proposals.

He informed that following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure 1 cargo or 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from the spot market with a cost of around Tk690.42 crore where per MMBtu LNG would cost $16.5.

Japanese company M/S Jera Company Inc, which is among the signatories of the Master Sale and Purchase Agreement, would supply this LNG.

He said following separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil from City Edible Oil Ltd with around Tk91.96 crore where per litre oil would cost Tk174.5 against the previous per litre price of Tk176.88.

Mahbub informed that the TCB would also procure some 8,000 tonnes of lentil from a Turkish company with around Tk73.44 crore where per ton lentil would cost $158.

Besides, the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries would procure some 20,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid for DAP Fertilizer Company Ltd, Chattogram with around Tk119.50 crore. M/S Sun International FZE, UAE would supply this consignment with per ton costing $559.5 down from the previous price of $688.5.

The BCIC would also procure some 25,000 tonnes of rock phosphate for the TSP Complex Limited, Chattogram with around Tk88.06 crore. M/S Agro Industrial Input, Dhaka would supply such a quantity of rock phosphate where per ton would cost $329.85 down from the previous price of $334.

Apart from these, the Cabinet Division additional secretary informed that the work on constructing a 730-meter bridge over River Khoirabad under Nalchity upazila in Jhalokati district has been awarded to the joint venture of MM Builders Engineers Ltd and M/S Podder Enterprise with around Tk123.09 crore. The bridge will be constructed under the project for constructing important bridges on rural roads.