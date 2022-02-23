Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG, 50,000 MTs wheat

Bangladesh

BSS
23 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 05:08 pm

Related News

Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG, 50,000 MTs wheat

BSS
23 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 05:08 pm
Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG, 50,000 MTs wheat

The government today approved a proposal for procuring some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG and some 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to meet the growing demand of the country. 

The approval came from the 7th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held Wednesday (23 February) virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said that Petrobangla under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division would procure some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from the lone responsive bidder M/S Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore, at a cost of around Tk1,004.69 crore where the price for per MMBtu LNG would be $29.70. 

He said that the CCGP meeting approved another proposal from Ministry of Food for procuring 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat from M/S Agrocorp International Pte Ltd, Singapore, with around Tk168.09 crore where the price of per metric tonne wheat would be $390.92. 

Zillur informed that another proposal from Ministry of Shipping was approved in the meeting under which the Mongla Port Authority would procure one buoy laying vessel, necessary equipment and concerned expert services from Karnafuly Ship Builders Ltd at a cost of around Tk119.65 crore under the project for procuring ancillary marine vessels for Mongla Port.

Besides, the CCGP meeting approved another proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division for awarding the contract of the package no WP-15 under the project for SASEC Road Connectivity Project-2: upgrading Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur highway into four-lane at cost of around Tk151.96 crore to National Development Engineers Ltd. 

Top News

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) / Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / wheat / LNG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

6h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

6h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

6h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

49m | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

54m | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

54m | Videos
Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

59m | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused