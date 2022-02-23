Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG, 50,000 MTs wheat

The government today approved a proposal for procuring some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG and some 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to meet the growing demand of the country.

The approval came from the 7th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held Wednesday (23 February) virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said that Petrobangla under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division would procure some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from the lone responsive bidder M/S Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore, at a cost of around Tk1,004.69 crore where the price for per MMBtu LNG would be $29.70.

He said that the CCGP meeting approved another proposal from Ministry of Food for procuring 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat from M/S Agrocorp International Pte Ltd, Singapore, with around Tk168.09 crore where the price of per metric tonne wheat would be $390.92.

Zillur informed that another proposal from Ministry of Shipping was approved in the meeting under which the Mongla Port Authority would procure one buoy laying vessel, necessary equipment and concerned expert services from Karnafuly Ship Builders Ltd at a cost of around Tk119.65 crore under the project for procuring ancillary marine vessels for Mongla Port.

Besides, the CCGP meeting approved another proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division for awarding the contract of the package no WP-15 under the project for SASEC Road Connectivity Project-2: upgrading Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur highway into four-lane at cost of around Tk151.96 crore to National Development Engineers Ltd.