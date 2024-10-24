Govt to procure 2 cargos LNG, 30,000 tonnes of fertiliser

The government today (24 October) approved separate proposals for procuring two cargos of LNG and 30,000 tonnes of fertiliser to meet the country's growing demand.

The approvals came from the 9th meeting of the Advisers' Council Committee meeting on Government Procurement held virtually with Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed in the chair.

Cabinet Division officials said following two separate proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure one cargo LNG from the spot market from M/S Total Energies Gas and Power Limited, Switzerland through international quotation process with around Tk657.61 crore with per MMBtu LNG costing $13.94.

In another proposal, the Petrobangla would procure one cargo LNG under DPM method from M/S Total Energies Gas and Power Limited, Switzerland with around Tk640.15 crore where per MMBtu LNG would cost $13.57.

Besides, the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the Ministry of Agriculture would procure 30,000 tonnes of fertiliser under state-level agreement from JSC Foreign Economic Corporation "Prodintorg" with around Tk104.31 crore where per tonne fertiliser would cost $289.75.

