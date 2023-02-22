Govt to procure 1.60cr litres soybean oil, 60,000 tonnes fertiliser

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase yesterday approved proposals for procuring some 1.60 crore litres of soybean oil and 60,000 tonnes of fertiliser to meet the growing demand in the country.

Following separate proposals from the commerce ministry, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will procure 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil from Meghna Edible Oil Refinery under local open tender at a cost of Tk190.24 crore, said Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan while briefing the media after the meeting chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Soybean oil would cost Tk172.95 per litre against the previous price of Tk177.

The seventh meeting of the government purchase committee this year approved a total of seven proposals.

The TCB would also procure some 50 lakh litres of soybean oil from UN Trading, Dhaka under local direct tender method with around Tk86.40 crore where per litre oil would cost Tk172.8 against the previous price of Tk178.45.

Mahbub said that following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertiliser from KAFCO, Bangladesh with around Tk110.20 crore where per ton fertiliser would cost $345.125 against the previous price of $500.125.

Besides, the BCIC would also procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia at a cost of around Tk115.53 crore. Under this consignment, per tonne fertiliser would cost $361.83 against the previous per tonne price of $470.

He also informed that the day's CCGP meeting approved a proposal from the Power Division under which the J&C Impex Ltd Dhaka has been awarded the contract for collecting and installing related machineries of gas turbine for Shikalbaha 150MW peaking power plant and for providing necessary consultancy services with around Tk91.85 crore.

The Cabinet Division additional secretary said that the package number PW-03 under the project for Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Road Development (2nd revised) has been awarded to Max Infrastructure Ltd with around Tk169.48 crore.

Besides, the meeting also approved a variation proposal of the Road Transport and Highways Division.