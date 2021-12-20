Govt to procure 16 lakh MTs of crude oil, 12.90 lakh MTs of fuel oil, 90,000 MTs of fertiliser

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 06:48 pm

Related News

Govt to procure 16 lakh MTs of crude oil, 12.90 lakh MTs of fuel oil, 90,000 MTs of fertiliser

The procurement proposals were approved in the 41st meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held today virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 06:48 pm
Govt to procure 16 lakh MTs of crude oil, 12.90 lakh MTs of fuel oil, 90,000 MTs of fertiliser

The government today approved separate proposals for procuring some 16 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, 12.90 lakh metric tonnes of fuel oil and some 90,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from various sources to meet the growing demand of the country.

The procurement proposals were approved in the 41st meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held today virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said that a total of 15 proposals were approved today.

He informed that following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) would procure some 16 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil from ADNOC, Abu Dhabi and Saudi ARAMCO for the 2022 calendar year with around Tk7,467.06 crore.

Arefin said the BPC would procure another 12.90 lakh metric tonnes of fuel oil from Petro China International, Singapore, Unipec Singapore Pte Ltd, Vito Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore with around Tk7,627.04 crore for the January to June period of the next year.

He said the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 metric tonnes of granular urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Ltd, UAE with around Tk247.54 crore, the BCIC would procure some 30,000 metric tonnes of bagged urea fertiliser from KAFCO, Bangladesh with around Tk231.44 crore while another 30,000 metric tonnes of bulk prield urea fertiliser from Muntajat, Qatar with around Tk248.49 crore.

The Cabinet Division additional secretary said that following a proposal from the Local Government Division, the work for package no-SN-2 has been awarded to the China GEO Engineering Corporation with around Tk830.32 crore under the project for Development of Khulna Sewerage System.

He said that the day's meeting also approved a proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Department under the Roads and Highways Division to award the package no-PW-02 to the National Development Engineers Ltd with around Tk275 crore under the project for upgrading Pachdona-Danga-Ghorashal district highway into four-lane including separate service lanes on both sides.

Besides, the meeting okayed another proposal from the Roads and Highways Division to award the package no-PW-03 of the same project to the Masud Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd with around Tk143.77 crore.

Apart from these proposals, the CCGP meeting approved proposals on variations and slight cost escalation from the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Housing and Public Works, Primary and Mass Education, and the Ministry of Railways.

 

 

Top News

Fertiliser / crude oil / fuel oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

5h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

6h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

7h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

2h | Videos
Weirdest Foods Around The World

Weirdest Foods Around The World

4h | Videos
Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

22h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today