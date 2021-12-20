Govt to procure 16 lakh MTs of crude oil, 12.90 lakh MTs of fuel oil, 90,000 MTs of fertiliser

The government today approved separate proposals for procuring some 16 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, 12.90 lakh metric tonnes of fuel oil and some 90,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from various sources to meet the growing demand of the country.

The procurement proposals were approved in the 41st meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held today virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said that a total of 15 proposals were approved today.

He informed that following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) would procure some 16 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil from ADNOC, Abu Dhabi and Saudi ARAMCO for the 2022 calendar year with around Tk7,467.06 crore.

Arefin said the BPC would procure another 12.90 lakh metric tonnes of fuel oil from Petro China International, Singapore, Unipec Singapore Pte Ltd, Vito Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore with around Tk7,627.04 crore for the January to June period of the next year.

He said the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 metric tonnes of granular urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Ltd, UAE with around Tk247.54 crore, the BCIC would procure some 30,000 metric tonnes of bagged urea fertiliser from KAFCO, Bangladesh with around Tk231.44 crore while another 30,000 metric tonnes of bulk prield urea fertiliser from Muntajat, Qatar with around Tk248.49 crore.

The Cabinet Division additional secretary said that following a proposal from the Local Government Division, the work for package no-SN-2 has been awarded to the China GEO Engineering Corporation with around Tk830.32 crore under the project for Development of Khulna Sewerage System.

He said that the day's meeting also approved a proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Department under the Roads and Highways Division to award the package no-PW-02 to the National Development Engineers Ltd with around Tk275 crore under the project for upgrading Pachdona-Danga-Ghorashal district highway into four-lane including separate service lanes on both sides.

Besides, the meeting okayed another proposal from the Roads and Highways Division to award the package no-PW-03 of the same project to the Masud Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd with around Tk143.77 crore.

Apart from these proposals, the CCGP meeting approved proposals on variations and slight cost escalation from the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Housing and Public Works, Primary and Mass Education, and the Ministry of Railways.