Govt to procure 1 lakh tonnes fertiliser

The government today (31 July) approved separate proposals for procuring some 1 lakh tonnes of fertiliser, 10,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid and around 73,000 SPC poles to meet the growing demand.

The approvals came from the 19th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair at the Cabinet Division conference room.

Cabinet Division sources said that following a proposal from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure some 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser from MA'ADEN, Saudi Arabia with around Tk 259.60 crore where per ton fertiliser would cost $550.

Following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries, the government would procure 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertiliser from KAFCO, Bangladesh under the 1st lot with around Tk116.90 crore where per ton fertiliser would cost $330.50 while the government would purchase another consignment of 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE under the 10th lot with around Tk121.48 crore with per ton fertiliser costing $343.17.

Besides, the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries would procure some 10,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid from Guangxi Pengyue Eco-Technology Co Ltd China with around Tk66.69 crore with per ton of phosphoric acid costing $570.

Following a proposal from the Power Division, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) would procure some 24,300 SPC poles from Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Ltd with around Tk76.68 crore under the project for BREB's power distribution system modernization and capacity enhancement (Khulna Division).

Under the same project, the BREB will procure 24,300 SPC poles from Charka SPC Poles Ltd JV with DADA Engineering Ltd, TSCO Power Limited and Pasha Poles Ltd with around Tk76.65 crore while the BREB will procure another batch of 24,297 SPC poles from Poles and Concrete Ltd JV with Contech Construction Ltd, Royel Green Products Ltd and Sheltech Technology with around Tk76.61 crore.

Besides, the day's CCGP meeting approved two projects each from the Power Division and the ICT Division.

Govt okays proposal for signing deal with UAE company

The government today approved a proposal in principle for signing an agreement for importing urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Ltd, UAE under G to G basis.

The approval came from the 14th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) held at the Cabinet Division conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair.

Cabinet Division sources said that the fertiliser would be imported from the UAE's company under a proposed agreement in the current fiscal year.

The CCEA meeting approved another proposal in principle from the Ministry of Shipping for withdrawing the Khanpur Inland Container Terminal Construction Project from the list of PPP.

Besides, the meeting approved a proposal in principle from the Power Division.