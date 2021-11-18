Govt to proceed according to the law: Anisul on Khaleda’s treatment abroad

Law Minister Anisul Haque has said that the government will proceed according to the law regarding the request to send BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for medical treatment.

"What the BNP is demanding is not in the law. They (BNP) can insult me ​​as much as they want. It doesn't matter to me. I will proceed according to the law," the law minister said in response to a statement by BNP MP GM Siraj at the point of order in the parliament on Thursday (18 November).

Earlier, Gulam Mohammad Siraj demanded permission to allow the former prime minister to go abroad for medical treatment.

"Awami League will be responsible if anything serious happens to Kaleda Zia," he said.

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Thursday afternoon said that the party will start a mass hunger strike from 20 November demanding permission for Khaleda Zia to go abroad for medical treatment.

The 76-year-old Khaleda Zia, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

She is suffering from various ailments including arthritis, said doctors following a health check-up this evening.

Earlier, she was taken to the hospital for follow-up treatment, nearly a week after she was discharged from the same hospital.

On 12 October, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital for the second time with fever and some other health complications. She returned home on 7 November from the hospital after treatment for 26 days.

She had undergone a surgery and biopsy test at Evercare Hospital on 25 October. Later, her biopsy report was sent to the USA and the UK for review, and no sign of cancer was detected.

The BNP chief's doctors said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail of such a scope.