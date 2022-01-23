Govt, private offices to operate with 50% manpower from 24 Jan to 6 Feb
The government has directed all public and private offices to operate with half of their manpower from Monday till 6 February in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19.
The other half will carry out their official activities virtually, read a Cabinet Division notification on Sunday.
However, officials of all government, semi-government, autonomous and private institutions have been instructed not to leave their respective workplace locations.
The latest move came amid a deterioration in the country's Covid situation.
Bangladesh today reported 12 deaths and 10,906 new cases of Covid-19 amid a surge in daily cases.
Also, a five-month high of 31.29% positivity rate was reported during the same period.
On 21 January, the government announced a closure of all educational institutions for two weeks till 6 February.
The Cabinet Division also directed to limit gatherings at social, political, religious and state events to maximum 100 people.