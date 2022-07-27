Govt prepared to tackle any adversity caused by Ukraine-Russia war: LGRD minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:27 pm

Govt prepared to tackle any adversity caused by Ukraine-Russia war: LGRD minister

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam on Wednesday said Bangladesh government is prepared to tackle any adversity resulting from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

He made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion meeting titled "Socio-economic Risks of Youth Population: Development Policy and Allocation Plan" organised by Action Aid Bangladesh and South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) at a hotel in the capital.

The minister said that due to the Ukraine-Russia war, almost all the countries of the world are following the policy of austerity.

"Imports and exports have been affected [by the war] along with causing an energy crisis and increasing prices of food products. And it is not only in Bangladesh but in the whole world," he said, adding that besides Taka, many countries' currencies including the Euro, Yen and Rupee have also depreciated.

Tazul highlighted the role of the youth in working towards a prosperous nation by 2041. He called upon the young generation to work in both public and private sectors of the country.

Farah Kabir, country director of Action Aid Bangladesh, chaired the event.

Chairman of department of economics, Dhaka University, and Executive Director, Sanem, Dr Selim Raihan, and lecture of DU economics Shakil Ahmed were present at the programme.

