Govt plans to hold 6th Population, Housing census on 24-30 Dec: Mannan

Bangladesh

BSS
14 November, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 07:41 pm

Related News

Govt plans to hold 6th Population, Housing census on 24-30 Dec: Mannan

Replying to a tabled question from ruling party lawmaker M Abdul Latif (Chattogram-11), the planning minister said the government has also a plan to conduct fully the population and housing census in digital method

BSS
14 November, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 07:41 pm
File photo of Planning Minister MA Mannan
File photo of Planning Minister MA Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan today said in Jatiya Sangsad that the government has planned to conduct the sixth population and housing census from 24 to 30 December this year.

Replying to a tabled question from ruling party lawmaker M Abdul Latif (Chattogram-11), the minister said the government has also a plan to conduct fully the population and housing census in digital method.

The census, which is usually conducted once in a decade, provides complete data on the overall population, its composition, workforce, density, housing and other socio-economic indicators vital for formulating economic and other policies.

The last census was conducted in 2011 when the country's population stood at 15.17 crore, with the population growing at 1.37 percent per annum.

Currently, the estimated population is 16.8 crore, according to the Bangladesh Economic Review 2021.

In Bangladesh, the first population census was conducted in 1974. 

Subsequently, the population and housing censuses were held in 1981, 1991, 2001, and 2011.

In October 2019, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved a Tk1,761 crore project for the population and housing census.

However, the BBS could not hold the census as per the scheduled timeframe due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In January 2021, it pushed back further the date to 25-31 October.

Top News

Planning minister MA Mannan / census / population census / housing census / Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

1d | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

1d | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

1d | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub