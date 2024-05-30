Govt plans to declare child labour-free districts

Speakers at a workshop on eradication of child labour held at a hotel in Chattogram. Photo: TBS

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is planning to declare districts free of child labour, similar to how the government declares districts free of homeless people, the ministry's Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said today (30 May).

The ministry has already declared six formal industrial sectors as child labour-free in recent years, Mahbub said at a workshop on eradication of child labour held at a hotel in Chattogram.

Addressing the workshop as chief guest, State Minister for Labor and Employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury called for a collective effort to make the country free of child labour by 2025, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Nazrul Islam urged committees within the Chattogram Division to enhance their activities towards eliminating child labour.

Highlighting the progress made, the state minister appealed for continued cooperation from all stakeholders to achieve this vital goal.

The primary focus of the workshop was the 'National Plan of Action to Eliminate Child Labour (2021-2025)'. Various facets of the action plan were thoroughly discussed, and attendees contributed their suggestions and opinions on strategies to end child labour.

Chaired by Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Md Tofail Islam, the workshop was also addressed by Additional Secretary Md Jahangir Hossain, Joint Secretary Md Hazera Khatun, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, Khagrachari Deputy Commissioner Md Sahiduzzaman, Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin, and UNICEF Chattogram Chief of Field Office Madhuri Banerjee, among others.