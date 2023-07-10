Govt planning to upgrade DMCH so 4,000 patients can be treated at a time: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the government has undertaken a new plan to modernise the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) so that it is able to treat 4,000 patients at a time.

"We have already prepared a new plan to develop the hospital into a larger, more beautiful, and more modern establishment. We have prepared the plan so that 4,000 patients can receive treatment there at a time," she said.

The premier made the disclosure while addressing the ceremony of the 78th Dhaka Medical College Day through a virtual platform from her office in Dhaka.

The Dhaka Medical College Alumni Trust arranged the function at the Shaheed Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Auditorium of the college.

Sheikh Hasina put emphasis on immediate implementation of the new plan. "If this plan for the hospital can be started soon, it will set an example in healthcare," she said.

The prime minister asked physicians and medical experts to pay extensive attention to medical science research, as the extent of such studies is still low in Bangladesh.

"Only a handful of people conduct research here. But research is indispensable in this age. You should pay more attention to it," she said.

Stating that her government will create all sorts of opportunities for medical research, the prime minister said, "We'll provide funds as required."