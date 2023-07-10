Govt planning to upgrade DMCH so that 4,000 patients can be treated at a time: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government has undertaken a new plan to modernize Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) so that 4,000 patients can be treated at a time there.

"We have already prepared a new plan to develop the hospital into a larger, more beautiful, and more modern establishment. We have prepared the plan so that 4,000 patients can receive treatment there at a time," she said.

PM said this while addressing the celebration ceremony of the 78th Dhaka Medical College Day through a virtual platform from her office in Dhaka.

The Dhaka Medical College Alumni Trust arranged the function at the Shaheed Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Auditorium of the college.

Sheikh Hasina put emphasis on the immediate implementation of the new plan. "If this plan for the hospital can be started soon, it will set an example in healthcare services," she said.

She asked the physicians and medical experts to pay extensive attention to medical science research, as the number of such studies is still low in Bangladesh.

"Only a handful of people conduct research here. But research is indispensable in this age. You should pay more attention to research," she said.

The Prime Minister said her government will create all sorts of opportunities for medical research. "We'll provide funds as required," she added.