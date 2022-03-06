Govt planning to increase export volume to UAE: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said increasing export volume will be prioritised during the prime minister's upcoming UAE visit.

"To this end, the matter of direct shipping to the UAE will be discussed during this visit", he told the media in a press briefing on Sunday (6 March) at the state guest house Padma on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to the UAE.

The prime minister will be travelling to the UAE on Monday for a bilateral visit and will return on 12 March.

"Currently, the trade volume between the countries is $2 billion each year; but the trade deficit is around $1.5 billion. The main reason behind this is that we import fuel oil from them. During the prime minister's visit to the UAE emphasis will be put on increasing export [from Bangladesh]", said the minister.