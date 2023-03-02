Govt places 2 proposals to relocate Rohingyas to Bhashan Char

Bangladesh

BSS
02 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 10:05 pm

Related News

Govt places 2 proposals to relocate Rohingyas to Bhashan Char

BSS
02 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 10:05 pm
File photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The government on Thursday made two proposals, seeking assistance from foreign countries and international agencies, to relocate more Rohingyas to Bhashan Char from Cox's Bazar camps.

The proposals were placed to bear the expenses of their relocation and construction of more infrastructures in Bhashan Char to prepare its remaining two-third areas livable for the displaced Rohingyas.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah placed the proposals at a meeting with the foreign diplomats and representatives of different agencies stationed in Dhaka held at the Prime Minister's Office. The representatives from 17 countries and agencies, including Australia, the US, the UK, France, Germany and UNHCR attended the meeting. 

"We've told the international community that more Rohingya people can relocate to Bhashan Char in a very quick time, where more safety and betterment of their children will be ensured. So, now we've given them two proposals," the principal secretary told the media after the meeting.

About the first proposal, he said housing for one lakh people was built in Bhasan Char and only 30,000 people were relocated there. 

"Now, we want to shift more 70,000 people to the place, which is an expensive matter," he said, adding that "We've asked the friendly countries who work with us to bear the cost of relocating these Rohingya people from Cox's Bazar to Bhashan Char. The prime minister seriously wants it." 

Regarding the second proposal, Tofazzel said only one-third of land of the Bhashan Char was used (for infrastructure to house one lakh Rohingya) and now the prime minister wants the infrastructures to be constructed in the remaining two-third land and more Rohingya to be taken there.

"So, Bangladesh has sought assistance (from foreign friends) to construct new infrastructures there," he said.

The principal secretary said Rohingya people will get a better life and livelihood in Bhashan Char as they get skill development training and opportunities for agricultural works. 

Mentioning that the fund to conduct humanitarian activities for Rohingyas is not being received as per commitment of the donors, Tofazzel said Bangladesh received only 62% of the promised $876 million in 2022. 

Top News

Bhasan Char / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

12h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

5h | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

1d | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

12h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod