Govt places 2 proposals to relocate Rohingyas to Bhashan Char

The government on Thursday made two proposals, seeking assistance from foreign countries and international agencies, to relocate more Rohingyas to Bhashan Char from Cox's Bazar camps.

The proposals were placed to bear the expenses of their relocation and construction of more infrastructures in Bhashan Char to prepare its remaining two-third areas livable for the displaced Rohingyas.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah placed the proposals at a meeting with the foreign diplomats and representatives of different agencies stationed in Dhaka held at the Prime Minister's Office. The representatives from 17 countries and agencies, including Australia, the US, the UK, France, Germany and UNHCR attended the meeting.

"We've told the international community that more Rohingya people can relocate to Bhashan Char in a very quick time, where more safety and betterment of their children will be ensured. So, now we've given them two proposals," the principal secretary told the media after the meeting.

About the first proposal, he said housing for one lakh people was built in Bhasan Char and only 30,000 people were relocated there.

"Now, we want to shift more 70,000 people to the place, which is an expensive matter," he said, adding that "We've asked the friendly countries who work with us to bear the cost of relocating these Rohingya people from Cox's Bazar to Bhashan Char. The prime minister seriously wants it."

Regarding the second proposal, Tofazzel said only one-third of land of the Bhashan Char was used (for infrastructure to house one lakh Rohingya) and now the prime minister wants the infrastructures to be constructed in the remaining two-third land and more Rohingya to be taken there.

"So, Bangladesh has sought assistance (from foreign friends) to construct new infrastructures there," he said.

The principal secretary said Rohingya people will get a better life and livelihood in Bhashan Char as they get skill development training and opportunities for agricultural works.

Mentioning that the fund to conduct humanitarian activities for Rohingyas is not being received as per commitment of the donors, Tofazzel said Bangladesh received only 62% of the promised $876 million in 2022.