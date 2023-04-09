Govt out to create confrontational situation in country: Fakhrul

UNB
09 April, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 05:31 pm

Govt out to create confrontational situation in country: Fakhrul

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accused the government of trying to create a confrontational situation in the country in a planned way by attacking peaceful programmes held by the opposition.

"We're clearly observing this government is taking the country towards conflict in a planned way. They want to create a confrontational situation by attacking and obstructing the programmes of opposition parties without any provocation," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said their party has so far been observing all the programmes of their ongoing movement in a peaceful and democratic manner braving all obstacles and repressive acts.

Stating that the Awami League always talks about abiding by the Constitution, Fakhrul said the opposition's rights to speak and protest have been enshrined in the national charter.

"Why can't we say anything against the government? Is the government the state or the God? The government is not the God (that we can't criticise it)," he said.

The BNP leader alleged that the ruling party does not believe in democracy and freedom of expression. "To them (those in power), they alone will speak up and all must follow their words like slaves. But the people of Bangladesh won't let that happen."

Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal arranged the discussion at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) protesting the killing of Sultana Jasmine, a union land office employee in Naogaon, in Rab custody last month.

Fakhrul said Sultana Jasmine was picked up by the law enforcers illegally from the street. "This can't happen in any civilised and democratic country. It's a gross violation of law and the Constitution."

He also said there is no reason to downplay the incident of her murder. "This killing has manifested that the current usurper Awami League government wants to cling to power by killing and torturing people and filing false cases against them."

The BNP leader alleged that the members of elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been indulging in repression and killing at the behest of government high-ups.

He said the government has been using the Digital Security Act (DSA) to suppress those who talk about its corruption and injustice and raise voice against it.

"We have long been protesting against this law alongside journalists and the editors. But they (govt) won't do it (repeal or amend it)," Fakhrul said.

He said the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the government to reform the DSA and repeal its two sections, but the law minister turned down it.

The BNP leader said the government is against annulling the DSA as it wants to completely snatch people's right to speak and the right to protest using the repressive law.

He expressed concern saying many journalists have been arrested and jailed in cases filed under the DSA for publishing the truth.

