Chartered flights to evacuate 555 Bangladeshis from Sudan: Shahriar Alam

The government is going to operate four chartered flights from Sudan sponsored by the state to evacuate 555 Bangladeshi citizens to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Three of the chartered flights will be operated today, while the fourth will be operated tomorrow, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

He said the government has sent the required financial support for providing food to Bangladeshis who are waiting in Sudan.

Once they reach Jeddah, they will fly back to Dhaka as soon as possible.

On Monday (8 May), the government alongside the International Organization for Migration (IOM) successfully repatriated 136 Bangladeshi nationals in the first group from Sudan.

They were supported by IOM with air tickets through its internal emergency assistance funding mechanisms to travel from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Dhaka, Bangladesh with coordinated support from Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Upon arrival, the returnees were provided with meals and onward transportation allowance from the Wage Earners' Welfare Board (Tk 3,000) and IOM (Tk 2,000).

Earlier, Bangladesh Embassy in Sudan evacuated over 700 Bangladeshis from the capital Khartoum to Port Sudan on Tuesday (2 May). They were taken there by a total of 13 buses in two phases.