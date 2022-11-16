Govt okays import of 90,000MT urea fertilisers from Saudi Arabia, UAE

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
16 November, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 02:44 pm

Related News

Govt okays import of 90,000MT urea fertilisers from Saudi Arabia, UAE

As per the proposals, some 60,000MT of bagged granular urea fertiliser will be procured from the SABIC Agri-nutrients Company of Saudia Arabia at a cost of Tk378.56cr

TBS Report 
16 November, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 02:44 pm
Govt okays import of 90,000MT urea fertilisers from Saudi Arabia, UAE

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) has approved a number of proposals including the import of 90,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The approval came from CCGP's 34th meeting this year held on Wednesday virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

The Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will buy the fertilisers in three separate lots from two different companies under separate contracts.

As per the proposals, some 60,000MT of bagged granular urea fertiliser will be procured from the SABIC Agri-nutrients Company of Saudia Arabia at a cost of Tk378.56 crore

Besides, BCIC will import 30,000MT of urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Ltd, UAE at a cost of Tk189.28 crore

The BCIC will also import 30,000MT of phosphoric acid at Tk215.14 crore for its DAP Fertiliser Company Limited, UAE.

Top News

Bangladesh / urea fertilizer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

9h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

9h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Now | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

22h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

23h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday