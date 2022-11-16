Govt okays import of 90,000MT urea fertilisers from Saudi Arabia, UAE

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) has approved a number of proposals including the import of 90,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The approval came from CCGP's 34th meeting this year held on Wednesday virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

The Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will buy the fertilisers in three separate lots from two different companies under separate contracts.

As per the proposals, some 60,000MT of bagged granular urea fertiliser will be procured from the SABIC Agri-nutrients Company of Saudia Arabia at a cost of Tk378.56 crore

Besides, BCIC will import 30,000MT of urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Ltd, UAE at a cost of Tk189.28 crore

The BCIC will also import 30,000MT of phosphoric acid at Tk215.14 crore for its DAP Fertiliser Company Limited, UAE.