Govt officials asked to spend 20% less on vehicle fuel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 08:13 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has directed all government officials to cut expenses for fuel and lubricants of vehicles by 20% from the allocation of FY 2022-2023.

In a circular issued on Thursday (21 July), the finance ministry said that government officials can spend maximum 80% of the allowance for vehicles' petrol, oil and lubricants.

The officials have also been directed to save 25% of their allowance for electricity, the circular added.

The new measures add to the growing list of austerity measures the government has taken to restrict energy consumption, which include coordinated area-based daily load shedding and shutting down filling stations once a week.

