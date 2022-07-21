Govt officials asked to spend 20% less on vehicle fuel

The government has directed all government officials to cut expenses for fuel and lubricants of vehicles by 20% from the allocation of FY 2022-2023.

In a circular issued on Thursday (21 July), the finance ministry said that government officials can spend maximum 80% of the allowance for vehicles' petrol, oil and lubricants.

The officials have also been directed to save 25% of their allowance for electricity, the circular added.

The new measures add to the growing list of austerity measures the government has taken to restrict energy consumption, which include coordinated area-based daily load shedding and shutting down filling stations once a week.