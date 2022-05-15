Govt official accused of razing hill in Cox’s Bazar

Photo: TBS

A group led by a class IV government official has reportedly razed around five acres of hill area within a month in Cox's Bazar.

The accused, Sultan Mohammad Babul, is reportedly being assisted by three journalists.

Local administration found evidence of the allegations following a raid at the district's Kalatali on Saturday afternoon.

They evicted the temporary structures erected by the perpetrators and seized some of the tools being used for hill cutting.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Zillur Rahman said, "The people [involved in hill cutting] including the workers fled the scene after sensing our presence.

"This is why it was not possible to arrest anyone during the raid."

"A report will be submitted to the concerned authorities after investigating the matter. The perpetrators will be identified and a case will be filed against them."

Meanwhile, accused Babul, president of the Cox's Bazar Class IV Employees Association, denied the allegations and claimed his innocence.

Babul claimed he was, in no way, involved in the alleged hill-cutting in Joynaler Ghona village of Kalatali.

"Those who oppose me are trying to humiliate me by spreading rumours," he added.

Rashedul Majid, chief executive of the environmental group Environment People said, "A group led by Babul and an employee of the civil surgeon's office, one Md Yasin, have been selling land illegally acquired through hill cutting to different people.

"The local administration has been notified about their crimes."