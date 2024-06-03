Govt offices to run from 9am to 5pm after Eid
The government has decided to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from 9am to 5pm. The new office hours will come into effect after the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.
The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka today (3 June), Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said in a press briefing at the Secretariat.
There will also be a break for prayers and lunch from 1pm to 1:30pm.
At present, the employees of government institutions work from 9am to 4pm. This schedule has been running since 2022, when the government reduced office hours by one hour in a bid to save electricity.