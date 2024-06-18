Govt offices open tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
18 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 09:22 pm

Related News

Govt offices open tomorrow

As per the government decision, all government, semi-government, autonomous, and semi-autonomous institutions will run from 9 am to 5 pm instead of 9 am to 4 pm

BSS
18 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 09:22 pm
File photo of Bangladesh Secretariat. Photo: Collected
File photo of Bangladesh Secretariat. Photo: Collected

After three days of Eid-ul-Azha vacation, offices, courts, banks, and stock markets will open tomorrow.

As per the government decision, all government, semi-government, autonomous, and semi-autonomous institutions will run from 9 am to 5 pm instead of 9 am to 4 pm.

On June 3, the cabinet took the decision at a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The Eid holidays spanned from June 16 to June 18.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With the conclusion of Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival for the Muslim community, people are expected to return to the capital tomorrow.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has rescheduled office timing for bankers and banking hours for service seekers to be effective after the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB), bankers will have office hours from 10 am to 6 pm from tomorrow. However, people will be allowed to make banking transactions from 10 am to 4 pm, according to the BB circular.

On November 15, 2022, the office schedule was made from 9 am to 4 pm to save power and energy.

 

Top News

government / Eid-al-Adha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

20m | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

2h | Features
Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

2h | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

2d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

1d | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

1d | Videos