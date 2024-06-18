Govt offices open tomorrow

After three days of Eid-ul-Azha vacation, offices, courts, banks, and stock markets will open tomorrow.

As per the government decision, all government, semi-government, autonomous, and semi-autonomous institutions will run from 9 am to 5 pm instead of 9 am to 4 pm.

On June 3, the cabinet took the decision at a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The Eid holidays spanned from June 16 to June 18.

With the conclusion of Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival for the Muslim community, people are expected to return to the capital tomorrow.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has rescheduled office timing for bankers and banking hours for service seekers to be effective after the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB), bankers will have office hours from 10 am to 6 pm from tomorrow. However, people will be allowed to make banking transactions from 10 am to 4 pm, according to the BB circular.

On November 15, 2022, the office schedule was made from 9 am to 4 pm to save power and energy.