Govt now providing 87% funds in community healthcare

The government is now providing 87% funds in the programme undertaken in the country's community health sector, said MM Reza, chief technical adviser, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Program Management and Monitoring Unit, Health Services Division).



"In 1998, the government launched the Health Nutrition and Population sector programme (HPSP) comprising 124 separate health projects. Once the government provided 61% of the fund to it and now it has increased to 87%. With this, people of Bangladesh are availing better healthcare services at lower price," he said at a seminar held at Dhaka University on Wednesday.



Supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Population Science Department of the Dhaka University arranged the seminar titled "Sector-Wide Approach in Health: Bangladesh Experience" at the Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium.



MM Reza said, "In 1998, of the Tk11,520-crore healthcare program, the government funding was 61%. In 2003, the healthcare program size was TK37,000 crore, the government paid 72%, in 2011, it was Tk51,000 crore, the government paid 77% . In 2017, of the Tk146,123 crore-project, the government provided 87%."



He further said now, 90% women in rural Bangladesh are able to access this healthcare facility at their nearest community clinic through this healthcare program.



Once the health sector program got 38 % financial assistance from local and foreign donors, non-government organisations, but now they provide only 12%. With 61% of the total assistance, medicines were purchased and the relevant expenses are met with the remaining 39%, he said.



Women are now easily receiving this service without the help of any male member of their family. Rural people are getting 30 types of medicines in these community clinics, MM Reza added.



He further said at present, there are no diseases like diarrhea, cholera, malaria etc in the country. However, due to rapid urbanisation in the country, the people of the metropolitan areas are suffering more from major diseases like cancer, heart attack, stroke etc.



"Through a regulation, the government should bring all the private health services together without leaving the urban healthcare services completely in the private sector," MM Reza opined.

