Govt not under pressure; but committed to credible polls: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday ruled out any foreign pressure and said the government wants to hold a "free, fair and credible" election as it believes in people's power.

"We believe in a free and fair election. We believe in an acceptable election. It is her (PM Sheikh Hasina) commitment for a free, fair and credible election," he told reporters at a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Momen said the people of Bangladesh never make mistakes in taking right and judicious decisions timely. "They make judicious decisions timely, they think of their welfare."

The Foreign Minister said the people will vote for Awami League again considering its success made over the last 14 years.

He sought sincere support from all parties to ensure an election free from violence as the government and the Election Commission cannot ensure such an election alone. "We need to come out from the culture of violence."

Momen said the government led by Prime Minister Hasina has made the election culture and democratic process sustainable. "We believe in democracy. We are not under anyone's pressure."

The next national election is scheduled to be held in December this year or January next year.

