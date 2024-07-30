Govt not regulating internet speed; VPN use creating cyber risks: Palak

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 02:49 pm

Related News

Govt not regulating internet speed; VPN use creating cyber risks: Palak

He also said more than 50,000 cyber attacks took place on the websites of eight government institutions, including Bangladesh Bank, in the 10 days since quota reform violences broke out

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 02:49 pm
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak speaks at a workshop at a city hotel on Wednesday (26 June). Photo: TBS
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak speaks at a workshop at a city hotel on Wednesday (26 June). Photo: TBS

The government is not regulating internet speeds, ICT Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak said today (30 July), adding that the 5,000% increase in the use of virtual private networks, or VPNs, was not only creating cyber risks, but also increasing international bandwidth wastage.

He also said more than 50,000 cyber attacks took place on the websites of eight government institutions, including Bangladesh Bank, in the 10 days since quota reform violences broke out.

Speaking after an emergency meeting related to cyber security at the ICT Tower in the capital's Agargaon today (30 July), State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Palak said the hackers did not get access to any information other than the domain name system (DNS). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When accessing the affected website, the hackers were redirecting users to another website which displayed a message saying the website was hacked. 

Palak said the affected websites are being brought back to normal, adding 70 of the websites attacked were of educational institutions.

The state minister also called for the vigilance of all concerned, saying there was a danger of cyber attacks on the websites of various sectors including electricity, telecommunications, financial services, ready-made garments and hospitals.

On the issue of TikTok, he said they had already responded through a letter regarding Bangladesh's constitutional law and their own policy.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has called representatives of Meta along with TikTok tomorrow, he added.

Tech / Top News

Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Internet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

20h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos