Govt not concerned about new US visa policy: Agriculture minister

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque expressed that the government is not feeling any pressure in response to the US warning of visa restrictions.

"The government is not concerned about the US warning of visa restrictions if fair elections are obstructed. This warning applies to everyone, including the BNP," stated the minister during a conversation with reporters at the secretariat on Thursday.

He further explained that the change in the US visa policy is not targeted at any specific party or individual but is applicable to all citizens.

The minister mentioned that it could also affect the BNP due to their involvement in activities such as burning people, setting fire to public transport, and blocking ambulances carrying pregnant women.

The minister believed that this new visa policy would discourage unconstitutional forces in the country who aim to come to power without proper elections, similar to what happened in Pakistan.

He added that the United States desires to witness a fair, peaceful, and acceptable election in the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has consistently emphasised, including during her recent visit to Qatar, that the upcoming elections in the country will be conducted fairly, peacefully, and with acceptance.

Highlighting that the next national parliament election will follow a democratic process, the minister stated that the Election Commission will organise the election in accordance with the constitution, with the government providing necessary support.

Stressing that the people have repeatedly voted for the Awami League government due to its development initiatives, he affirmed that the people will decide who comes to power through the next elections.