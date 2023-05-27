AL not embarrassed by Gazipur election results: Agri Minister Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque reassured that the Awami League was not embarrassed by the outcome of the Gazipur City Corporation elections, which resulted in the election of Zaida Khatun, mother of former city mayor Zahangir Alam,

"Gazipur elections will not have any impact on the national elections. Many factors play roles in the outcome of local government elections like city corporations, municipalities. Gazipur had a fair, beautiful and acceptable election, that's what we wanted. We have once again shown the nation that fair, beautiful and acceptable elections are possible under the current government," said Awami League Presidium Member Abdur Razzaque on Saturday.

Addressing a Jubo League's triennial conference in Tangail, he said BNP will not be able to bring down the legitimate government by agitation, nor will it be able to disrupt the next election.

"The next election will be fair, beautiful and acceptable. Still, if BNP wants to bring an unconstitutional government to power by conspiring to thwart the election, then the administration and law enforcement forces of this country will deal with it. And Awami League leaders and activists will cooperate with the administration and law enforcement forces," the agri minister added.

Referring to the US move to change its visa policy for Bangladesh, he said there is nothing to be worried about.

"This is not a US ban. What we want - a fair election in the country and an election based on democratic values, is what the United States wants to see in the next election. BNPE is the main obstacle in this regard. BNP wants to disrupt the election by agitation and terror," he added.

He said, "BNP tried to sabotage the 2014 and 2018 elections. To prevent such incidents from happening again, the US has announced a new visa policy so that people can vote freely."